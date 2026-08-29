Boxing SA CEO pays tribute to Zolani Tete

Boxing South Africa CEO Tsholofelo Lejaka says he will remember the late two-time world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete for his resilience. Lejaka says Tete was also a disciplined fighter who inspired many people.

The two-time world boxing champion Zolani “Last Born” Tete will be laid to rest today. Zolani was shot dead outside his home in Mdantsane earlier this month. SABC News reporter Ntombozuko Balintulo has more. pic.twitter.com/BcInc8b8Jx — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 29, 2026

“So, we will remember him as a well rounded athlete that charted the path that we wish many of our athletes can emulate. At a time of the height of his career, he already started planning for retirement and that is why he put together the Last born Boxing Promotions because he was clear that beyond being a boxer, he would love to also become a promoter. He went through hardships, he served a suspension but even at a time that could have knocked many down and gotten them never to rise again, he utilised that time wisely.”

Tete’s funeral is being held at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, in the Eastern Cape today. He was shot dead outside his home in Mdantsane earlier this month at the age of 38.

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