Katie Healy (24) from the United Kingdom has arrived in the country to contend for the vacant World Super Bantam Weight (WBF) title.

Healy will fight against South Africa’s Matshidiso “The Scorpion Queen” Mokebisi at Steve Tshwete Banquet Hall in Middelburg, Mpumalanga, on July 8th.

The arrival of Healy follows that of Filipino boxer, Jhaleel “Iron Chin” Payao, who touched down at OR Tambo International Airport in Kempton Park on Monday.

The J 4 Joy International Boxing Tournament has organised a total of six bouts for the day.

For the first time in South African boxing, four titles will be on the line in one day, come Friday 8th.

Watch: UK’s Katie Healy lands in South Africa to contend with SA’s best