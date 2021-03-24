The incident took place in the Clicks store in Midrand, on Wednesday afternoon.

Boulders Shopping Centre Management in Johannesburg has come under fire after a controversial video has emerged on social media, in which the Centre Manager is seen verbally attacking a man clad in traditional attire, accusing him of wearing in an “indecent” manner in a public place.

According to a customer who was in the store, who would only speak on condition of anonymity, the Centre Manager, known as Jose Maponya, confronted a customer, Thando Mahlangu, who was clad in his Ndebele attire, accusing him of dressing in an appropriate manner.

Maponya can be heard in the video saying he would not condone the outfit at “in my mall.”

“Let’s cut the long story short, we’ve got a right of admission. I don’t condone this in my mall. So, ngicela uphume (please leave),” Mapoya can be heard saying.

Mahlangu was quick to remind Maponya that his attire was African in Africa, to which Maponya insisted that the attire was “not descend” in a public space.

Saddest reality in Africa, I was subjected to inside the @Clicks_SA store at The Boulders Shopping Center. By the center manager, who said it was his shopping complex. I was told that I’m wearing inappropriate I must go & Omega risk solutions harassed me #NdebeleTwitter pic.twitter.com/klzmTQspJO — #WeNeedAmaNdebeleOnTV (@thandomahlangu_) March 24, 2021

The Clicks Store Manager, Mbekezeli Mpongose, who refused to comment until the matter has been dealt with by their communications department, said to have intervened in the squabble and calmed things down, allowing the customer to continue with his purchase.

Attempts to get a comment from Maponya drew a blank. – Additional reporting by Sipho Kekana.