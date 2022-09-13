Cricket South Africa has announced that South African national cricket team’s Head Coach, Mark Boucher, will step down after the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Boucher has held the position since December 2019 and he led the Proteas to 11 Test wins, including a memorable 2-1 series win against India at home in January 2022.

In the limited-overs arena, he has helped South Africa to record 12 One-Day Internationals wins and 23 T20 International victories.

His last series at the helm will be a white-ball tour of India from 28 September to 11 October, before heading to the T20 World Cup that starts on the 16th of October in Australia.

BOUCHER TO STEP DOWN 🚨#Proteas head coach Mark Boucher will leave his role at the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Read More 🔗 https://t.co/xCJNBiDMzr pic.twitter.com/adW3Aw7FwG — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 12, 2022

In a statement on the CSA website, Chief Executive Officer Pholetsi Moseki thanked Boucher.

“We would like to thank Mark for the time and effort he has invested in South African cricket as the Head Coach over the past three years. He has helped navigate us through some rough waters following the departures of so many senior players through retirement and has helped lay some strong foundations for the next generation of Proteas,” says Moseki.

“We are extremely grateful to him for the work he has done and would like to wish him well with the next chapter of his career,” adds Moseki.

Cricket SA will in due course announce its intentions regarding a successor to Mr Boucher.