Outgoing Proteas coach Mark Boucher has been appointed as the new coach for the Indian Premier League giants, Mumbai Indians.

The news comes days after the announcement that the former wicketkeeper will quit as Proteas coach after the T20 World Cup in October and November.

Boucher, who does not have extensive experience as a coach on the T20 franchise circuit, did have a run as wicketkeeping coach at Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2016 IPL.

Prior to that, he had also played for Knight Riders as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore.

His tenure with the Mumbai Indians will begin with the 2023 edition of the IPL.

In a statement by CSA, it read that Boucher had decided to resign in order to pursue other opportunities in line with his future career and personal objectives.