African governments must be wary of the risks created by rising global competition for the continent’s minerals, Botswana’s mines Minister says, as world powers seek new sources of metals needed for the transition to a lower carbon economy.

”Botswana is reviewing its mines and minerals legislation to tighten up laws on mine rehabilitation, for example.”

Mining accounts for around a fifth of Botswana’s GDP and 80% of export earnings, with diamonds the biggest contributor.

The country is also seeking to reduce its reliance on diamonds and is ramping up exports of coal as demand surges, even as the world seeks for the longer term to reduce coal use because of its carbon emissions.

Botswana says its coal supply can provide a solution to regional electricity shortages.

“While we have a window for coal, we can push it out and help arrest the energy crisis within the region,” Moagi says.

Mining Indaba | Different company representatives weigh in on the gathering.