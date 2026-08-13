Botswana urges SADC leaders to discuss regional integration

The government of Botswana has urged the SADC summit underway in Durban to call for regional integration in terms of trade and movement of people.

Botswana Foreign Affairs Minister, Phenyo Butale, says the issue of migration should also be discussed at the summit, as Pretoria suggested.

South Africans protested against undocumented migrants in the country in recent months.

Butale says the matter should be addressed at the highest level to find a solution.

“The migration issue requires us to come up with a way that we can ensure shared prosperity. Shared prosperity comes when we ensure that each one of our countries excels and our people are able to get jobs wherever they want. ”

“Therefore, migration becomes an option, not an escape. People don’t go from one country to another because they are running away from hunger or starvation,” adds Butale.

SADC Ministers | Meeting to review decisions from previous summits