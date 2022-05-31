Former president Jacob Zuma and the Department of Correctional Services are yet to file their heads of arguments in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Zuma and the department have until 3pm on Wednesday to file their papers.

They are appealing the High Court judgment which ordered that Zuma’s release on medical parole was unlawful and irrational.

In June 2021, Zuma was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt of court after he breached its earlier order to abide by the State Capture Commission’s summons to appear before it.

However, former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser released him on medical parole in less than two months, against the recommendation of the Medical Parole Advisory Board.

Meanwhile, High Court Judge Elias Matojane said the matter needed the attention of the SCA to bring certainty to the interpretation of the Correctional Services Act and its regulations.

Respondents, who include the Helen Suzman Foundation, have until the 1st of July to file their opposing papers in the SCA.