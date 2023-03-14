The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) says it’s saddened by the passing of jazz musician Gloria Bosman.

The Soweto-born award-winning icon died at the age of 50. Bosman was appointed to the Board of SAMRO at its last Annual General Meeting in December last year.

SAMRO Chairperson Nicholas Maweni says in the little time that she has been with the board, Bosman was an energetic and passionate Board member who fully supported the organisation’s strategic direction, including diversifying income streams for SAMRO and vigorously protecting members’ interests by ensuring compliance with relevant legislation.

The composer and singer will be remembered for her versatile voice that could blend different genres such as jazz and gospel.

Bosman’s awards and achievements:

2 SAMA Awards

11 SAMA nominations

2 KORA nominations

NALEDI Awards nominee

TUT Alumni

Albums:

Tranquility (1999).

The Many Faces of Gloria Bosman (2000/1) – Self produced.

Stop and Think (2002)

Nature Dances (2003/4)

Emzini (2006)

Letters from the Heart vol.1 (2010)

Additional info from Gloria Bosman’s website