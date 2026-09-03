Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

BOSA vows to prioritise safety and housing in Cape Town

BOSA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Roger Solomons holds a placard calling for local government to build communities.
  • BOSA's mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Roger Solomons holds a placard calling for local government to build communities.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@BuildOneSA
SABC News

Build One South Africa (BOSA) says the challenges facing communities reflect the way municipalities are run. BOSA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Roger Solomons says the party’s approach will focus on functioning local government and safer communities.

He says the party’s slogan, “The Next Chapter”, is about making the city work for all residents.

Solomons says safety and affordability in housing will be among his priorities if elected.

He was speaking in Nyanga near the proposed N2 Wall where BOSA outlined its people-first approach to crime and safety.

“After 20 years of the current chapter, there’s a different question that needs to be answered, and it’s not if the City of Cape Town is working. It’s who it’s working for. Is it working for everyone, or just a few? The vast majority, if not all, say that I’m finding it harder to live in the city. I’m finding it harder to start and run a business in the city. I’m finding it hard to make sure that I raise a decent family. And what we are saying is, Build One South Africa that you and I, we’re playing by the rules, we’re paying our taxes, we’re trying to raise a decent family, but still, we feel left behind and squeezed out of the City of Cape Town. And that is because of the current chapter, right here in the City of Cape Town.”

 

 

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News