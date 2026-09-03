BOSA vows to prioritise safety and housing in Cape Town

Build One South Africa (BOSA) says the challenges facing communities reflect the way municipalities are run. BOSA’s mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Roger Solomons says the party’s approach will focus on functioning local government and safer communities.

He says the party’s slogan, “The Next Chapter”, is about making the city work for all residents.

Solomons says safety and affordability in housing will be among his priorities if elected.

He was speaking in Nyanga near the proposed N2 Wall where BOSA outlined its people-first approach to crime and safety.

“After 20 years of the current chapter, there’s a different question that needs to be answered, and it’s not if the City of Cape Town is working. It’s who it’s working for. Is it working for everyone, or just a few? The vast majority, if not all, say that I’m finding it harder to live in the city. I’m finding it harder to start and run a business in the city. I’m finding it hard to make sure that I raise a decent family. And what we are saying is, Build One South Africa that you and I, we’re playing by the rules, we’re paying our taxes, we’re trying to raise a decent family, but still, we feel left behind and squeezed out of the City of Cape Town. And that is because of the current chapter, right here in the City of Cape Town.”