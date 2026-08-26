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BOSA vows to field ‘competent leaders’ ahead of local polls

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leadership addressing the media in Johannesburg on 26 August 2026.
  • Build One South Africa (BOSA) leadership addressing the media in Johannesburg on 26 August 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @BuildOneSA
Ntlantla Kgatlane

Build One South Africa (BOSA) will be contesting 24 municipalities across five provinces in this year’s local government elections in November.

This is according to party leader Mmusi Maimane, who was briefing the media ahead of the party’s manifesto launch next Thursday.

Maimane says BOSA is leaving nothing to chance and will select professionals in various communities to represent the party at local government level.

“BOSA is stepping up to play a vital stabilising role where coalitions are inevitable, bringing competent, accountable leadership to communities that cannot afford another five years of political games,” adds Maimane.

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