BOSA in dialogue over Gauteng government impasse

Build One South Africa (BOSA) says it has engaged in constructive dialogue with the ANC and other political parties to explore ways to collaborate in forming a government in Gauteng.

This comes after Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi postponed, for the second time, the announcement of his Executive Council. Last night the ANC in Gauteng said the announcement will be made today.

Gauteng Member of the Provincial Legislature and BOSA member, Ayanda Allie-Paine, “BOSA has always called for a national convention were all the parties can actually sit down in one room. At the same time in a transparent manner and discuss ways of putting South Africa first and those who choose to call this country a home, first, and make sure that whatever we agree to is to their benefit and not to the benefit of selfish interests and those who are driven by ego.”