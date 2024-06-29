BOSA considers GNU partnership, calls for National Convention

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has called for a National Convention comprising all parliamentary parties.

According to BOSA, this will pave the way for a transparent agreement on the composition of a new national government.

‼️Media statement‼️@BuildOneSA and @MYANC held meaningful engagements over next steps in forming national government. pic.twitter.com/j4rHwIUavF — Mmusi Maimane MP (@MmusiMaimane) June 29, 2024

The call by the movement comes amid ongoing talks between members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) ahead of the formation of the executive cabinet that will serve in the seventh administration.

BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane reveals that his organisation recently held a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC), which Maimane adds resulted in a “clearer understanding” of how and whether BOSA would participate in any governing arrangement going forward.

He says BOSA took interest in an arrangement that places, amongst others, justice and redress, constitutionalism and the rule of law as well as eradication of crime on the agenda.

BOSA says it looks forward to more meaningful engagements.

GNU | A look at what underpins a stable Government of National Unit: Dr Kagiso Pooe