BOSA calls for national convention with the President

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Build One South Africa (BOSA) has called for a national convention with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Today leaders of the foundations formed in the names of Thabo Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, and Desmond and Leah Tutu amongst others, are holding a media briefing during which they’re expected to call for a national dialogue.

The dialogue aims to address critical issues and foster engagement between citizens and the government.

BOSA leader Musi Maimane says it’s essential for parties to come together and articulate a plan for the future of the country.

“I asked the President to convene a meeting with all 18 party leaders because when you foreground the seventh administration with a plan that is tangible, that articulates what needs to be done, then and only then, can you say, okay, here is the cabinet that will drive those things. Because at this point in time, what seems to be happening is an appointment of positions-for positions-sake as a start and, secondly a deal between the ANC and the DA, on the basis of who gets what and which DGs.”

Thabo Mbeki Foundation hosts National Dialogue discussions: