Indigenous languages not widely spoken such as the Nama language in the Northern Cape and parts of Namibia will find expression in modern day literature.

A book titled Amari Adventure written by broadcaster Nzinga Qunta has been translated into all 11 official languages, including Nama.

The book is about a little girl who explores South Africa and encourages little ones to count birds, people, animals, objects and plants. Objects in the book inculcate a culture of reading and encourages children to celebrate their heritage.

Qunta says, “It was important to publish in Nama because it is a language that has been described as endangered. Although is not widely spoken I think it is important that it continues and children who are young have access to a beautiful storybook in their language”.

SA Heritage Publishers

Earlier in September, the South African Heritage Publishers partnered with the Limpopo Heritage Resources Authority for the publication of the first book of writings taken from the Ancestral Voices collection called Limpopo Medicine.

The book aims to identify a selection of English translations of writings and extracts originally collected in Xitsonga and Sesotho sa Leboa, by mother-tongue speakers of these languages in the 1930s and 40s.