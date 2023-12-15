Book on Saartjie Baartman launched at her gravesite in Hankey

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The book, “The Hottentot Venus: The Story of Saartjie Baartman”, was launched at her burial site in Hankey in the Eastern Cape, where she was born.

The book was written by Monica Clarke, a direct descendant of Baartman.

The name Hottentot Venus was given to Baartman when she was taken to Europe. This book holds the promise to shed more light on this tragic story.

The book tells the story of Baartman, who was sold into slavery in Cape Town and later trafficked to Europe, where she was sexually assaulted in her teenage years.

Though several books about Baartman have been written by different academics, this one written by Clarke was inspired by her own experiences of abuse.

Monica Clarke says Baartman’s story is relevant today as the trafficking of women still happens across the world.

“Baartman suffered what most young women are going through today. Being sexually assaulted, sold and trafficked. Just like Baartman who didn’t have weapons to fight back, they are also helpless.”

The book launch was attended by family and the Khoi and San community. Those in attendance said the book is important as it keeps Baartman’s story and history alive.

The House of Klaas and Dawid Stuurman chief, Marita Meyer says they are happy.

“It is such an honour to be here today. We are happy about this book as it keeps Baartman’s story alive and relevant today. The younger generation will learn a lot.”

Though Baartman’s horrific experiences happened a long time ago, Clarke wants her story to inspire people and hopes it can help mitigate sexual assault and human trafficking amongst young women today.

“The book is written in simple English to accommodate everyone. So that people understand the story and hopefully learn a lot from it.”

The book launch came two weeks before Baartman’s death anniversary, on the 29th of December.