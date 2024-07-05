Bonteheuwel residents claim no engagement over new housing project

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Cape Town says it has held extensive public participation engagements with Bonteheuwel residents before the construction of a housing development in the area was approved.

The City alleges the development is expected to yield 300 housing opportunities in the coming years. Some residents claimed the City failed to conduct a proper public participation process for the development.

Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, Carl Pophaim, says they are confident that all concerns were considered.

“When we undertake such a process, there’s extensive public participation that goes into it. Before we even establish the project there are town-planning approvals that are required and part of that is circulating the envisaged development to the broader community and to line departments in the City in order to extract commentary, but also concerns and objections and so that has been undertaken and I’m quite comfortable it is so.”