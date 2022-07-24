Bongokuhle Hlongwane had a goal and an assist on Saturday night as Minnesota United FC grabbed a 2-1 victory over the host Houston Dynamo.

Hlongwane dished out his assist to Franco Fragapane for a goal during stoppage time in the first half, and then the 22-year-old South African forward netted the first goal of his Major League Soccer career in the 72nd minute.

The Loons (10-8-4, 34 points) ran their unbeaten streak to six games. Houston(7-11-4, 25 points) has just one win in its last six games.

To create the first goal of the day, Hlongwane carried the ball from the opposite side of the pitch and into the final third, outrunning three Houston defenders. Just before one stepped in front of his dribble, Hlongwane threaded a pass into the box, where Fragapane ran onto it, then dodged the diving goalkeeper and easily slotted a shot into an empty net.

It was the third goal of the season for Fragapane.

Hlongwane then showed off his moves inside in the penalty area in the second half. After getting a pass near the top of the box, he danced around one defender, then created a little extra space with his forearm before blasting a low, left-footed shot inside the far post.

It was Hlongwane’s 11th start of the season, and his fifth straight. He has appeared in 22 matches for the Loons since the club signed him to a three-year deal prior to the start of this season. He had previously only played in the South African Premier Division.

The Dynamo staved off the Loons’ clean sheet lean sheet in the 85th minute. From outside the box, Fafa Picault unleashed a right-footed shot that bounced past Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair before nestling against the back of the net.

Houston lost despite controlling 72.6 percent of possession and firing off 22 shots; only four of them landed on target.

St. Clair came up with three saves.

The game featured 12 fouls and two yellow cards