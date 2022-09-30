The former Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile’s July unrest case has been postponed to November 1.

Khanyile briefly appeared in the Durban Regional Court on Friday in connection with charges relating to the unrest last year.

He is facing charges of incitement to commit violence as well as contravention of COVID-19 regulations against public gatherings.

The case which was previously put down for trial was postponed after Khanyile’s new legal team requested further particulars from the state.

It is alleged that Khanyile incited violence when he called for former president Jacob Zuma to be released from jail after he started serving a sentence for contempt of court.

The video below is on reports that Twitter helped the Hawks to track down July unrest instigators: Adv. Nthatisi Asare

The state has indicated it is ready to start the trial. However, Khanyile had changed his legal team which led to the defence requesting time to familiarise themselves with the case.

The state had accused Khanyile of delaying tactics. During the previous proceedings, the court ruled that Khanyile be given a two-week period for his team to study evidence against him.