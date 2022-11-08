The case of the former State Security Minister, Bongani Bongo, and 11 others has been postponed to Wednesday next week in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court in Mpumalanga.

One of the accused has changed lawyers and the state requested the postponed of the matter to allow the new defence lawyer to get documents to prepare.

JUST IN The trial of former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and eleven others has been postponed 16th of November.

For the state to disclose further particulars to the defense.

The trial was expected to start today until 25 of this month. #SABCNews — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) November 8, 2022

Bongo and his co-accused appeared briefly in court on Tuesday morning.

They are facing 69 charges that include fraud, theft, corruption and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

The accused conspired to inflate the value of two farms bought on behalf of two local municipalities in an alleged land deal of R37.5 million dating back to 2011.

Apparently, some of the accused received kickbacks after the owners of the farms in question were paid less than the amount that was spent by government.

Bongo has since maintained his innocence.

The report below is on Bongo’s trial being postponed to November 16: