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Bongani Baloyi announced as MK Party Joburg mayoral candidate

Bongani Baloyi (R) is seen ahead of the announcement of MK Party's mayoral candidates for the local government elections in this image captured on 28 August 2026.
  • Bongani Baloyi (R) is seen ahead of the announcement of MK Party's mayoral candidates for the local government elections in this image captured on 28 August 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • X @MkhontoweSizwex
SABC News

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) has announced its mayoral candidates for six of the eight metros across the country.

Zandile Hlophe-Mkhwanazi is the party’s candidate in eThekwini, Bongani Baloyi for Johannesburg, while Thulani Shongwe will represent the party in Ekurhuleni.

Mapaseka Mothibi is the mayoral candidate for Mangaung, Mzwandile Vaaibom for Buffalo City, while Mvuleni Mapu will represent the party as mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay.

MK Party Secretary-General Sibonelo Nomvalo says all the candidates have good track records and are capable to serve in these positions.

He says they are not ready yet to announce the mayoral candidates for Cape Town and Tshwane.

Expulsion of senior members

Meanhwhile, the party has defended its decision to expel two senior members in its latest shake-up this week.

The party expelled MPs Dr Hanyisile LitchfieldTshabalala and Pumlani Kubukeli with immediate effect on Thursday. 

Nomvalo says this decision was based on the party’s constitution. 

“I think there has been a week here of turmoil in the organisation and there are who were people engineering that. And we said at the end of the day, there must be consequence management. People must account. Well people when are expelled they run to the media and seek sympathy and say all sorts of things, which are untrue. But one thing you must know about lies is that they have short legs. They run faster but they never finish the race.” 

VIDEO | MK Party announce mayoral candidates: 

-Report by Zanele Buthelezi 

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