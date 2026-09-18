Bolstering emergency care through tech, public-private partnerships

By Faith Mazibuko

Imagine collapsing at the entrance of a clinic and, instead of receiving the immediate help you need, you must be collected and pushed to another area because the equipment required to resuscitate you is not readily available where you are.

In an emergency, every second matters. The availability of appropriate equipment can make an important difference in the response to a patient who is unresponsive and requires urgent medical intervention.

This is why the donation of six Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) by Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments company to healthcare facilities in Gauteng is more than the provision of medical equipment. It is an investment in emergency readiness, improved healthcare access and the potential to save lives.

The six AEDs were donated directly to Stanza Bopape Community Health Centre in Tshwane, Jabulani Dumane Community Health Centre and Esangweni Clinic in Ekurhuleni, Naledi Clinic in Soweto, Johannesburg, Bekkersdal West Community Health Centre in the West Rand, and Sharpeville Clinic in Sedibeng.

These facilities serve communities across the province, with the Community Health Centres operating 24 hours a day. Their location within communities makes them important points of access for residents requiring urgent medical attention.

These machines are portable, lightweight, easy to carry around a healthcare facility and they are powered by a battery that can last for two years without charging and will only be replaced after the two-year lifespan, a function that will be very useful during a power outage. This means that the equipment can be brought closer to a patient who is unresponsive and requires emergency resuscitation, rather than waiting for the patient to be moved to a location where the equipment is available.

The devices provide voice prompts to guide healthcare professionals through the connection process. They can be used for both adults and children, with equipment providing guidance on switching between adult and paediatric modes. This feature is important in supporting appropriate use and reducing the risk of incorrect application when treating children.

The company has also committed to a two-year warranty and free service of the machines for two years. This support is important because medical equipment must not only be donated but also maintained and kept ready for use when emergencies arise.

The donation comes during a period when we are raising awareness about cardiovascular health and the importance of protecting our hearts. Heart disease and stroke remain serious public health concerns, and our efforts must focus on prevention, early detection and timely access to medical care.

The World Health Organisation identifies cardiovascular diseases as the leading cause of death globally. Many cardiovascular conditions can be prevented or managed by addressing risk factors such as high blood pressure, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, tobacco use and harmful alcohol consumption.

We must therefore encourage our communities to know their health status, regularly check their blood pressure, make healthier lifestyle choices and seek medical assistance when they experience symptoms concerning their health.

Stroke is also a medical emergency that requires immediate attention. The risk of stroke is closely linked to conditions such as hypertension, making prevention, early detection and adherence to treatment essential. Communities must be able to recognise warning signs and seek emergency assistance without delay.

However, public awareness must be supported by a healthcare system that is adequately prepared to respond. This is where modernising healthcare, investing in technology and strengthening facility readiness become important.

The Department is continuing to embrace technology as we modernise healthcare services. Modern healthcare is not only about buildings and infrastructure; it is also about ensuring that our healthcare workers have access to appropriate technologies and equipment that can support timely and effective care.

The donation of these six AEDs is a practical example of how technology can support this objective. By placing portable equipment closer to patients, healthcare professionals can respond more effectively to emergencies within the facilities.

It also demonstrates the importance of public-private partnerships in strengthening the public healthcare system. Government has a responsibility to provide healthcare services, but collaboration with private-sector partners can help expand access to essential equipment, technical support and innovation.

We are therefore grateful to Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments for choosing to contribute to healthcare in our province. This is not simply a donation of six machines. It is a contribution towards strengthening our ability to respond to emergencies and protect the lives of people who depend on our public healthcare facilities.

Such partnerships must remain focused on improving the experience of patients and supporting healthcare workers. Their true value is reflected in the impact they have on communities and in their contribution to strengthening the quality and responsiveness of public healthcare services.

As government, we must continue investing in healthcare infrastructure, digital transformation, emergency medical services and modern equipment. At the same time, we must ensure that healthcare workers are supported to use available technology appropriately and that equipment remains functional and ready for emergencies.

Looking after our hearts is a shared responsibility. Individuals must take steps to protect their health, communities must support awareness and prevention, and government must continue strengthening the healthcare system that people rely on when they need assistance.

The donation of these AEDs represents a meaningful contribution towards this responsibility. They demonstrate how the combination of technology, preparedness and meaningful partnerships can strengthen emergency care and bring essential support closer to communities.

Our commitment is to continue building a healthcare system that is responsive, modern and accessible to all residents of our province. We are working to improve the overall healthcare experience, strengthen our services and ensure that our facilities are better prepared when you need them most.

Faith Mazibuko is Gauteng’s MEC for Health and Wellness