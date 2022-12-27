Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Lebogang Maile says the Christmas eve Boksburg gas tanker explosion did not cause visible structural damage that may compromise the structural integrity of the Tambo Memorial Hospital on Gauteng’s East Rand. He was briefing the media after visiting the hospital on Tuesday.

He says the damage was limited to casualty, emergency, theatre and X-ray units where doors, windows and ceilings were affected.

Maile says there was extensive damage to the hospital’s electricals which will need about R18 million to fix.

“Damage to the electricals includes wiring, electrical equipment, electronic equipment. It is unsafe and poses a threat or risk. This hospital is old, more than 100 years. We have to overhaul it. The Gauteng Premier will be coming there.”

Today we are at the OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg following the gas truck explosion that claimed lives of 8 people, injuring 50 people including hospital personnel. The DID team is on-site inspecting damage to the hospital property to determine areas of immediate … pic.twitter.com/HuxxeKAOxX — Lebogang Maile (@LebogangMaile1) December 24, 2022

The death toll from the explosion has now risen to 18 and a significant number of people have been injured.

The truck carrying LPG gas exploded after the driver tried to drive under a low-lying bridge.

Gauteng Infrastructure MEC Lebogang Maile gives the media an update on the latest:

Meanwhile, in a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the nation’s hearts go out to everyone affected by this devastating incident.

He says his thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have perished in the incident and has wished the injured persons speedy and full recovery.

Ramaphosa says government is taking all necessary actions to bring relief to persons affected by the incident.

Video – Boksburg gas tanker explosion death toll stands at 18: