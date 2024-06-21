Boks to face Wales in London as they prepare for Rugby World Cup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Springboks’ preparation for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia starts in all earnest on Saturday when they face Wales at Twickenham in London. Coach Rassie Erasmus surprised when he named a whole host of inexperienced test players in his squad, but it is all part of the long-term plan for the Springboks and the new World Cup cycle.

The Springboks earlier prepared for the clash against Wales in Pretoria where uncapped players such as Jordan Hendrikse and Edwill van der Merwe got their first taste of the environment. Hendrikse will start at flyhalf while van der Merwe is on the wing.

They are, however, surrounded by massively experienced players such as Faf De Klerk and Makazole Mapimpi.

The coaching setup also has new blood and that too is part of the plan for 2027, according to assistant coach, Mzwandile Stick.

“We’ve always said that if we do the same thing as what we did in 2019 and 2023 the other teams will catch up. In certain departments we don’t want to compromise like our physical approach and the new voices I’ve been enjoying them, and they also want to make us better.”

Pieter Steph du Toit will captain the team for the second time in his career and will continue with the leadership style that works for him.

“Some guys will speak, some guys will lead with action and with this team environment you just have to be yourself. You don’t have to do something that’s not expected of you. Myself, if there’s something to be said I’ll say it but I feel if the message has come across there’s no need to waste time and speak again.”

Kick-off at Twickenham is at 3 PM.