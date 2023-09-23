Some of those who gathered at the South African Council on Sport, SACOS’s 50th anniversary in Cape Town, have wished the Boks well for tonight’s encounter with the Irish at the World Cup in France.

The Boks who are current Rugby World Cup Champions are up against the world number one ranked Irish side at Stade de France at 9pm tonight.

The Boks have so far won both of their Pool B matches.

This is what some of the Cape Town rugby supporters had to say.

“I just wish them well actually, it’s a fun fact I lived in Ireland for two months so I do support the Springboks all the way but I wish them good luck.”

“It’s the number one team in the world currently against the world champions I think actually this should be a final. But our boys will do very good they are up for it, they are confident so it’s going to be a close game.”

