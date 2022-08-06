The Springboks kicked off their 2022 Rugby Championship with an emphatic 26-10 victory against New Zealand’s All Blacks at Mbombela stadium this evening.

A converted try by Kurt Arendse in the first half, and a penalty by Handre Pollard, made life easy for the Springboks against the All Blacks.

The Boks dominated the proceeding throughout the opening half and were enjoying a 10-3 lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Boks continued from where they had left off.

The second half underway, with the Boks leading by 10-3

The All Blacks scored a try in the dying minutes of the match, but Willie le Roux replied with a Springboks try as South Africa enjoyed an emphatic 26-10 win against their old nemesis.

Let’s take a look at some highlights.

