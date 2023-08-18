Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will make his return to the team when South Africa takes on Wales in their World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.

Kolisi suffered a knee injury during the United Rugby Championship in April and has been recovering since.

Having been included in Jacques Nienaber’s starting 15 for the Welsh clash, he is no doubt keen to rejoin his teammates on the field.

Kolisi says, “I just want to play … for as long as I can.”

The skipper is happy with their preparations so far, ahead of the World Cup, and says that their focus for the next few weeks will be on fine-tuning their combinations.

Kolisi adds, “The next couple of games … are in a good place.”

Backline coach, Mzwandile Stick is delighted to have Kolisi back in the team and has commended his commitment to his rehabilitation.

“The way he has handled it… it’s good to see him back.”

Kick-off at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff is just after four pm South African time.