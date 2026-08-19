Boks ready to avenge 1996 All Blacks series defeat: Teichmann

1996 Springbok captain Gary Teichman believes the current squad is in best condition possible to avenge his team’s series defeat against the All Blacks 30 years ago.

Teichman and his opposite captain from that historic loss, New Zealand’s Sean Fitzpatrick unveiled the new trophy at stake for the upcoming Greatest Rivalry tests.

The trophy is a world first made of by two halves and drawn together by magnetism.

Its aim is to capture the unique bond between the Springboks and All Blacks, where the rivalry has become a binding factor and Teichman says it was the same when he played.

Meanwhile, Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx says the world champions expect a massive battle in the scrums when they meet the All Blacks in the first test in Johannesburg this weekend.

Marx says the Boks cannot bank on past success in this department.

“We definitely don’t have the edge on it. Last year is the past and we have to deal with what is in front of us. So, we know the All Blacks will definitely come after us at the scrums and we are obviously working extremely hard at it. And that’s why I say we can’t rely on what’s happened in the past to take us through this game. We’ve really worked hard over the past couple of weeks to give us the best possible chance this weekend.”

The wait is almost over and the first of four tests is on Saturday in Johannesburg.