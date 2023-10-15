Boks ready for quarter-final clash against France

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Springboks are in a positive frame of mind and looking forward to their much-anticipated quarter-final clash against hosts France in Paris tonight.

As was the case in Japan in 2019, South Africa will again battle against the host country for a place among the top four.

The Boks say they are aware of the enormity of the game. But centre Damian de Allende says that the team is satisfied with its preparations.

“I wouldn’t say we’re more relaxed. We know we’ve been here before and we’ve won a quarter-final. That doesn’t mean that we won’t be nervous. It’s still a very big occasion and it’s going to be a very loud one, but I know for a fact that all 23 guys that are playing… are really looking forward to it.”

RWC 2023 | Springboks ready for France:

SABC rugby commentator Renier Swart says the Springboks heads Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus have selected the right squad ahead of tonight’s game.

The Springboks will play against hosts France at the Stade de France in Paris at nine o’clock South African time.

Swart explains, “The experienced team that was selected is the right team for the day, in the way Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus selected this team. I think it’s so important to know that for South Africa that the 33 men who went over to go play for South Africa at the world cup were all selected on form.”

Click audio below for full interview: