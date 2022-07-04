The Springboks enter the second week of their three match incoming test series against Wales with plenty of aspects of their game to work on.

They’re in Bloemfontein for the second test match, and after a hard fought win by the skin of their teeth in Pretoria, they will need to tweak a few combinations which weren’t quite test match ready just yet.

After such an attractional first match of the season, it’s incredible that the team is still in good nick according to Springbok assistant coach Deon Davids.

The Springboks recovered to beat Wales 32-29 with the last kick of the match, the sides play again in the second test on Saturday.

Davids says “Luckily at this stage everyone has recovered and is fresh and ready to go but as I said last week we always expected it was going to be a very tough battle against Wales. If you just look at the last five games that they have played, they lost within five points and it could’ve been quite easily the opposite result and they would have been on top so we never underestimated them and they’ve lived up to their challenge. They took their opportunities in the first half when they got opportunities and they forced us into a very slow start.”