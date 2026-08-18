Boks hash out rules of engagement before All Blacks clash

The Springbok camp spent another day establishing the rules of engagement before they face New Zealand in the first test match of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry on Saturday in Johannesburg. The Bok camp revealed that feedback from the Stormers, Sharks and Bulls pointed to the All Blacks style of play at the breakdowns and mauls. The Springboks say they need to air these findings in order to keep everything on the level for the first test of the series.

The Springbok camp was ready to share the feedback from the three franchises that have already faced the All Blacks on their tour of South Africa. Teams say they experienced tucked arms around the breakdown, and illegal disruptions at the maul. Boks’ assistant coach, Felix Jones, says the camp has taken note of this feedback and will be vigilant to anything untoward that could happen in the first test.

“World rugby’s number one priority is safety, so we are just super aware that the feedback we did get from the franchises was that there were a number of that type of clearing actions and we just want to make sure that that type of brutality or physicality stays within the laws,”

The Boks will announce their team to face New Zealand on Thursday. This is out of respect for the tourists but also underlines the depth in the Green and Gold. Grant Williams spoke to the media and is one of four world class scrumhalf’s in the squad, and available if called upon for the first test.

“If I get the honour to play on Saturday it is always good for me to put the team first, I won’t be focused on my opposition obviously, I will study him but if I get the opportunity my job is to make sure the team goes forward. I think if Cobus or Herschel get the opportunity they will do the same.”

Williams also underlined that this tour is splitting families apart, and that he is keen to secure bragging rights within his own family.

“You have family members that are All Blacks supporters, close members that are All Blacks supporters and obviously it will give us bragging rights we can get one up on them in the family,” adds Williams.

It has been an eventful couple of days in the build-up to the first test, and after hashing out the rules of engagement, the team announcements are now eagerly awaited.