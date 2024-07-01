Boks face Ireland in battle of world’s best

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first test for the Springboks this Saturday in Pretoria against Ireland, will begin to answer the question of who the best team in the world is.

The Springboks are the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, while Ireland are ranked number two in the world.

The players are professional enough not to get involved in a war of words, not when the series ahead should be able to silence the detractors.

Springbok scrumhalf and sometimes wing, Grant Williams, says they know the World Cup winners will be the target in every test they play the next four years.

“I think it is the normal standard for a Springbok side we pride ourselves on winning test matches and we don’t dwell too much on number one or number two whatsoever. The World Cup is in the past now and we are looking forward to a test match on Saturday. I think that is where the whole squad is.”