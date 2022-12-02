The South African Sevens Rugby Team is not as feared as they used to be a couple of seasons ago.

The Blitzboks who have won just one match in the first tournament of World Rugby’s Sevens Series in Hong Kong last month, were also dismal in their opening Pool A match in Dubai.

Great Britain scored 2 first half tries to beat the 9 times Dubai champions 14-5.



They now play Kenya in the second Pool A game at 13:20 SA time.

Kenya and Australia drew 19-all in their pool match, so a win is a must for the Blitzboks.