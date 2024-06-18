Boks blend youth and experience in strong squad for season opener

Reading Time: < 1 minute

2019 World Rugby player of the Year, Pieter-Steph Du Toit will captain the Springboks against Wales in a once-off test match at Twickenham in London on Saturday afternoon.

Du Toit also captained the Boks when they played Wales in 2018 in Washington DC.

The match-day 23 features four uncapped players with the Lions duo of Edwill van der Merwe starting at wing, and Jordan Hendrickse starting at flyhalf.

The Stormers pair of lock Ben Jason Dixon and utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will play from the bench.

The match-day squad boasts 10 players who featured in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final.

Tighthead prop, Vincent Koch will win his 15th cap for the Boks.

There is a 5-3 split on the bench between forwards and backs which includes four World Cup winners in Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Grant Williams and Damian De Allende.