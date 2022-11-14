The murder case of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo has been postponed to February next year for further investigation. The accused, Ntokozo Zikhali appeared briefly at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court east of Johannesburg.

He is facing charges of murder, rape, kidnapping and violating a corpse. At the time of his arrest, 30-year-old Zikhali had been out on bail for another case of the rape of a minor. Bokgabo mother, Tsholofelo Poo says she hopes this postponement will help shed some light on the matter.

“In the midst of everyone thinking it’s some kind of a delay, I find a bit of positivity with it being remanded. It shows they have not yet found tangible information. So, the extension means more still needs to be done and hopefully one of the days before the 14th of February, Ntokozo will crack and give a hint of what really transpired.”

Father of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo restrained in court:

