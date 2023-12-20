Boipatong residents plead for help after sewage spill

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Boipatong residents in the Vaal want government to find permanent solutions following sewage spills that have flooded some houses and streets. This situation has left many residents disgruntled saying they have no one to turn to for assistance. They say the spills have been going on for a prolonged period of time, especially since the local wastewater treatment plant stopped functioning some time ago, despite attempts of interventions by the Water and Sanitation Department.

Residents say they feel dehumanised and that their rights have been violated with the unbearable stench coming from the sewage plant near their homes. They say this has created a breeding ground for mosquitoes, reptiles and waterborne diseases. A pensioner whose house was submerged in sewage water says she does not know what to do anymore.

“I’m Ms Potsane from Moshoeshoe Street in Boipatong. I’m really in pain. This uncontrollable sewage has caused so much damage. The whole house is impacted. Doors and furniture are damaged. We don’t sleep we have to clean throughout the night. We really want help.”

Her neighbour concurs that the situation is getting worse by the day.

“This year it is worse. Since it started in October until now. We don’t sleep at all. It also attracts some dangerous reptiles like snakes. We don’t know what to do.”

A community rights activist, Reverend Modise Molefe says they have been ignored by local authorities.

“Regrettably the Emfuleni Municipality has failed. As a result of this handicap, Minister Mchunu evoked and placed the Emfuleni Local Municipality under Section 63 of the Water Services Act. Section 63 is about the promotion of the quality of life. In Boipatong the marginalised are forced to live in sewage.”

He says the situation is not getting any better despite attempts by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, to intervene.

“Mr Mchunu can do what he likes but without a pump station sewage waste will continue to bump back into residences. Our community will continue to feed the Vaal River with waste water and related contamination.”

Both the Emfuleni local council and Sedibeng District Municipality as well as the Department of Water and Sanitation could not be reached for comment.

Residents are now calling for the presidency to intervene.