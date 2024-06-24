Bogus Mpumalanga lawyer and accomplices to appear in court

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A bogus lawyer and his five accomplices are expected to appear in the Nelspruit Regional Commercial Crime Court, in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, today. They face charges of fraud and impersonating an attorney.

The accused, Tsepo Mahlaku and his company TC Mahlaku Attorneys, together with his five co-accused allegedly defrauded 15 families of their estates’ money, which amounted to R15 million.

It is alleged that the money was paid into Mahlaku’s business account.

Mahlaku is out on R60 000 bail, his co-accused are out on R30 000 bail each.