Boesak describes GNU as a monstrosity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Cleric and political activist Dr Allan Boesak has described the Government of National Unity (GNU) as a monstrosity.

Boesak was reacting to the newly announced Cabinet, which sees the Democratic Alliance (DA) occupying six key ministries as well as deputy positions in a number of portfolios.

Smaller parties also garnered Cabinet positions.

He says South Africans will not likely see any change in their living conditions.

Boesak says, “A year ago I said to people I don’t think we can bring something like the UDF together again, well the UDF is not something that you can repeat, the situation has changed, but in as much as that young comedian is right, what’s his name, Conrad Koch that said ‘For white people the new South Africa is apartheid without the guilt’. In as much as he is right and I think it is, people are beginning to understand that this is a new apartheid situation.”

Boesak says churches and civil society groupings have a role to play to ensure that any government in South Africa is aimed at working for the citizens.

He says, “The real problems are racists that we have to deal with, the real problems are that we have been creating a new apartheid state that will be continued and entrenched, the real problem is the social cohesion that we lack, the real problems are unemployment and the social economic inequalities that we cannot overcome with the economic policies that both these parties have been having.”

VIDEO | Boesak says South Africans will not likely see any change: