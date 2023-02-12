The body of the South African United Nations Peacekeeper killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last Sunday has arrived at the Waterkloof Airforce Base in Pretoria.

His body will be handed to the family after a brief ceremony at the base. It arrived in a military aircraft that left the DRC in the early hours of this morning.

Sergeant Vusi Mabena was killed when he was struck by a sniper bullet as the Oryx helicopter he was in came under fire from rebels.

It had taken off from the City of Beni. Pilot in command Major Omolemo Matlapeng was struck in the shoulder by the same bullet and later underwent surgery.

South African Airforce Brigadier Hilton Smith says this is a sad day for the army. “This is very tragic for the South African Airforce. And especially losing one of our crew members. We know that we do have a lot of crew members. And it doesn’t just go about the functionality of the crew members. But every person in the airforce is very important. And the loss is not just for the family. But also for the airforce family and SANDF family as a whole.”

VIDEO | SANDF top brass to receive the mortal remains of member killed in the DRC: