Body of rugby player Luqobo Makwedini returns home to South Africa

The body of 20-year-old rugby player Luqobo Makwedini, who died after collapsing following a training session in France, has arrived home in South Africa. The body will be kept at a funeral parlour at Quigney in KuGompo City while funeral arrangements are finalised.

BREAKING NEWS | The body of 20-year-old rugby player Luqobo Makwedini, who died after collapsing following a training session in France, has arrived in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/Gp1vTUXYjp — SABC News (@SABCNews) July 26, 2026

The young player, who was on a three-year contract with French club Béziers, died after suffering heatstroke.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended condolences to the family of Makwedini.