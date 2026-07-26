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Body of rugby player Luqobo Makwedini returns home to South Africa

  • The body of rugby player Luqobo Makwedini has arrived in South Africa from France.
  • Image Credits :
  • X: @GaytonMckenzie
SABC News

The body of 20-year-old rugby player Luqobo Makwedini, who died after collapsing following a training session in France, has arrived home in South Africa. The body will be kept at a funeral parlour at Quigney in KuGompo City while funeral arrangements are finalised.

The young player, who was on a three-year contract with French club Béziers, died after suffering heatstroke.

He was rushed to hospital but later died.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended condolences to the family of Makwedini.

 

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