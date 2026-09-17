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Body of nineth woman found in Boksburg

Police tape at a crime scene.
  • [FILE] Police tape at a crime scene.
  • Image Credits :
  • Unsplash @Jenn
SABC News

Another body of a woman has been found in bushes at Dawn Park in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

This brings to nine the number of women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni since July this year.

Police are currently on the scene.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, police confirmed the identity of the eighth woman whose body was discovered in KwaThema, in Springs, in the East Rand.

She has been identified as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane.

Her family positively identified her body at the Springs Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday.

Her family had not yet reported her missing when her body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema.

 

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