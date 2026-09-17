Body of nineth woman found in Boksburg

Another body of a woman has been found in bushes at Dawn Park in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

This brings to nine the number of women’s bodies found in Ekurhuleni since July this year.

Police are currently on the scene.

EKURHULENI KILLINGS | A ninth body has been discovered in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni. Major-General Fred Kekana says preliminary indications suggest the body was dumped at the scene. pic.twitter.com/1Exh05HuDY — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 17, 2026

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, police confirmed the identity of the eighth woman whose body was discovered in KwaThema, in Springs, in the East Rand.

She has been identified as 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane.

Her family positively identified her body at the Springs Mortuary on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday.

Her family had not yet reported her missing when her body was discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema.