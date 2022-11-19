The body of a four-month-old baby has been found in a river in the Isithebe area in the Ilembe District Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It’s alleged that the family and community members searched for the child who went missing on Friday night during load shedding.

IPSS spokesperson Kelsey Shone says the child was discovered by a passersby.

“IPSS medical rescue alongside SAPS in the Isithebe area are currently on scene at a dam in the Isithebe area where a body of an approximately four-month-old baby has been found floating in the water. So far reports indicate the child went missing during load shedding last night and family and community were unable to find the child despite searching throughout the night. The body was spotted earlier this morning by some people walking pass the body of water,” says Shone.