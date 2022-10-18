The body of a woman found in uMthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast last week has been identified.

Nonoza Mbhele was last seen with her boyfriend in the Malukazi area, near Isiphingo, south of Durban. She was reported missing last Monday by her family.

Mbhele’s body was discovered by construction workers digging a trench along the R102.

Umthwalume has been in the spotlight after several women’s bodies were found in 2020.

The man who claimed to be responsible for some killings Mafutha Khomo committed suicide in police custody that year.

Mbhele is the fourth victim whose body was found dumped in sugar cane fields.

KwaZulu-Natal Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker says no one has been arrested yet but police are searching for a person of interest.

“The family positively identified her through the clothing and her teeth. The DNA was extracted and this will be examined to strengthen the identification. Meanwhile, detectives have been searching for a man who was last seen with a victim. This weekend, police visited a number of places believed that he used to frequent, however, he has proven to be elusive. We believe this man will shed more light into why she was killed and how she ended up from Durban to Umthwalume.”

