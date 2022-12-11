Search and Rescue Teams have recovered the body of an off duty police officer who’s vehicle was swept away by floods in Soweto on Friday.

The 36-year-old Warrant Officer Ntsako Pataka’s private vehicle was swept away in floods caused by heavy rain.

Soweto and several parts of the Johannesburg Metro have been severely impacted by the floods that caused damage to roads, houses, businesses and power supply infrastructure.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says search and rescue teams have since Friday been hard at work in trying to recover the member’s body.

“He was attached to the Division: Protection and Security Services (PSS) where he served as an in-transit VIP Protector. The member had 15 years’ service having joined the organisation in 2007,” said Mathe.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has thanked the Search and Rescue (SAR) and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to recover the body of the member. “This is a tragic ending for us as the SAPS and the family of the member,” he said.

Meanwhile, there’s growing anxiety among residents living in wetlands in parts of the Johannesburg Metro. This as several houses have been damaged by floods that hit parts of Gauteng last week.

The city says more than 400 people have directly been impacted by the floods in parts of Soweto, Alexandra and the West Rand.

Alexandra residents, especially those living near the Jukskei River are fearful their structures could be washed away should the floods persist.

“We had shacks that were inside the water and it just bad and worse. This causes danger to children because they like playing over there. We are scared about this weather as we know that is not starting from now. It’s been since from 2000,”said a concerned resident.