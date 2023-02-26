Emergency services have recovered the body of a 47-year-old man who drowned at the abandoned mine quarry in Enseleni north of Durban.

It is believed that two people drowned while swimming in the quarry last night. The second victim, a man in his early 30s was assisted by community members at the dam who rushed him to Nseleni Clinic where he later died.

The quarry has made headlines recently when videos circulated on social media of people diving into it from atop a boulder.

Mhlathuze municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina is appealing to community members to stop swimming in the quarry.

“A second man a 47-year-old also drowned last evening at the same Enseleni quarry dam. Unfortunately, he did not survive. Our rescue services were called to the scene last night. They tried but because of the night, they couldn’t manage to retrieve the man. But this morning at around 9am, a second body of the 47-year-old man was retrieved at the Nseleni quarry dam. We continue to plead with residents to avoid swimming in this unprotected dam,” Gina explained.