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Body of a man discovered in Linden

  • Image of a Police line.
  • Image Credits :
  • SA Police
SABC News

Police in Gauteng are investigating a murder following the discovery of a male body in Victory Park, Linden, north of Johannesburg.

The body was found with visible injuries earlier on Thursday.

Police Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi says the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown at this stage.

“The body had visible injuries, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage, pending police investigations. Police appealed to members of the community who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop line on 08600 10 111, or alternatively use the MySAPS application to provide anonymous tip-offs. Police investigations continue.”

 

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