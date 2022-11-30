The body of a bather, who went missing last week, has been recovered at Zinkwazi north of Durban.

The young man was seen to be swept out to sea at Blythedale Beach on Friday last week. Medi Response paramedic spokesperson Paul Herbst says the body washed ashore on Wednesday morning.

“The 19-year-old male who had been missing at Blythedale Beach over the weekend, has been washed up and has been recovered by KwaDukuza lifeguards with the assistance of the Medi Response Rescue Team. Some rescuers are still en route to the location and a further update will follow.”

Early this year, another body of a 19-year-old male who went missing for two days at Blythedale beach at KwaDukuza on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal was recovered.