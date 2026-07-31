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Bodies of wife, kids of Ndodana Tshuma to be repatriated to Zimbabwe

  • Triple murder accused Ndodana Tshuma
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  • SABC News
SABC News

The bodies of Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters Natalie and Nala are expected to be repatriated to Zimbabwe on Sunday. Her family says they will be buried in Bulawayo on Tuesday next week.

The three bodies were found at their home in Bedfordshire in the UK earlier this month. The deceased woman’s husband, Ndodana Tshuma, has abandoned his bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

 

He’s facing charges related to possession of an illegal firearm possession and the alleged killing of his wife and their daughters, aged 15 and five. Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg.

 

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