Bodies of wife, kids of Ndodana Tshuma to be repatriated to Zimbabwe

The bodies of Nothabo Tshuma and her two daughters Natalie and Nala are expected to be repatriated to Zimbabwe on Sunday. Her family says they will be buried in Bulawayo on Tuesday next week.

The three bodies were found at their home in Bedfordshire in the UK earlier this month. The deceased woman’s husband, Ndodana Tshuma, has abandoned his bail application at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

A British-Zimbabwean man, Ndodana Tshuma, has abandoned his bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. He was arrested in connection with the murders of his wife Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, two daughters, Natalie and Nala#UpdateAtNoon #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/v09ltRL51I — SABC News Radio (@SABCNews_Radio) July 22, 2026

He’s facing charges related to possession of an illegal firearm possession and the alleged killing of his wife and their daughters, aged 15 and five. Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg.