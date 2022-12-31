Bodies of three men who drowned following a baptism ceremony at Snake Park in Soweto have been recovered. The males aged between 24 and 30 drowned in a river while performing the ritual.

This is a second baptism related drowning incident in Johannesburg in less than a month. 15 bodies were recovered from the Jukskei River earlier this month and the body of a three-month-old baby is still unaccounted for.

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe explains:

“On arrival we found that a baptism ritual was held and three male adults between the ages of 24 and 30 drowned. We are urging people to be very careful. This is a second incident within a space of four weeks where there was a baptism ritual and people have drowned.”