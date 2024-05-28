Bodies held at Polokwane mortuary after deadly truck, taxi collision

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Limpopo Police Commissioner Thembi Hadebe says the victims of the head-on collision between a mini-bus taxi and a truck have been taken to a government mortuary in Polokwane.

Thirteen people, mostly teachers, lost their lives during the collision earlier on Tuesday.

“We have a team of investigators that are here at the crime scene. Immediately, once the pathologists have removed the bodies, they will take their details. We can arrange for [families] to go to one of the government hospitals in Polokwane to identify their loved ones.

“I can tell you that this morning the whole Polokwane including this route was very misty that you could not see the route very clearly I think it might have been a contributing factor in a way,” Hadebe explains.

Hadebe says the identification of the deceased will be conducted soon.

Limpopo Accident | More than 10 killed, multiple injuries reported



Road cleared

The R521 next to Enkelbosch Farm between Polokwane and Dendron in Limpopo has now been cleared and re-opened.

A spokesperson for Transport MEC Vongani Chauke says it is suspected that poor visibility is the cause of the collision.

Chauke says MEC Florence Radzilani has urged motorists to take extra precautions as they travel, especially during the early hours of the morning.

“It is now confirmed that 13 people have perished on the scene – two drivers and eleven passengers from a Toyota minibus. According to reports, a Hyundai Heavy motor vehicle collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota minibus. The MEC has engaged with the bereaved families, who had come to the scene, and she relayed messages of condolences on behalf of the Provincial Government.

“She has called on all motorists to take extra precautions as they travel, especially during the early hours of the morning. Lack of clear visibility has been attributed as the possible cause of the accident,” Chauke says.

Emergency personnel working hard at the scene of the accident in Limpopo